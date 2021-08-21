IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $57,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

IZEA stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.71. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.