J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Insider Adrian Nevil Hennah Purchases 15,000 Shares

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

SBRY opened at GBX 294.70 ($3.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67. J Sainsbury plc has a twelve month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.60 ($4.01). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

