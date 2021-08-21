Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.13.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

