James Douglas Allen Acquires 19,000 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FPAY stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.29.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.
