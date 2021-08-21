James Douglas Allen Acquires 19,000 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.29.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

