JavaScript Token (JS) Market Capitalization Tops $13,746.44

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, JavaScript Token has traded up 114.6% against the U.S. dollar. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $13,746.44 and $81.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JavaScript Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00134940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00158916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.60 or 0.99861832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.00922568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.35 or 0.06574034 BTC.

JavaScript Token Coin Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

JavaScript Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JavaScript Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JavaScript Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.