Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

