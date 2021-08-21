JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Sells $424,168,179.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.