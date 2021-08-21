JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.
Shares of FROG stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.87.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
