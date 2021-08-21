JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

