Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.40. 48,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,085. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $183.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.85 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. On average, analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JFIN. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

