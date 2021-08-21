Jim McConville Acquires 6,000 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18).
AV stock opened at GBX 414.10 ($5.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.40. The company has a market cap of £16.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.