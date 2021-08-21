Jim McConville Acquires 6,000 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

AV stock opened at GBX 414.10 ($5.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.40. The company has a market cap of £16.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

AV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

