Joshua Bixby Sells 14,450 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Bixby sold 4,962 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $204,384.78.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Fastly by 7.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

