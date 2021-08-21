JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.72. 6,758,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,145,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.