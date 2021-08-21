JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,282,000 after purchasing an additional 561,761 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72.

