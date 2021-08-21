JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Cut by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 73,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.