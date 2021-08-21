JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 755,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.1 days.

JSCPF opened at $30.13 on Friday. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

