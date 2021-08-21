JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 755,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.1 days.
JSCPF opened at $30.13 on Friday. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13.
JSR Company Profile
Featured Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.