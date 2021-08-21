Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Cap of $39.23 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $39.23 million and $2.52 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00817773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105261 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

