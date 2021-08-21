Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00133872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00149601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,084.67 or 0.99916211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.90 or 0.00923956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.14 or 0.06642410 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

