Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.91 Million

Analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce $193.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.70 million and the lowest is $193.12 million. Kaman posted sales of $213.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $745.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $786.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.40 million to $796.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaman.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. 112,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

