Kamran Alam Sells 11,193 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kamran Alam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $649.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 186,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

