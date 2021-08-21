Kangal (KANGAL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Kangal has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $5,729.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kangal has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00134133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00158976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,983.97 or 1.00277215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.19 or 0.00927741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.51 or 0.06586712 BTC.

Kangal Coin Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

