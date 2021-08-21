Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $290.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

