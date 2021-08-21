Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $33,326.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00152160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,185.36 or 0.99936214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.85 or 0.00914025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.40 or 0.06600189 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

