Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

