KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $19.98

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $19.00. KE shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 121,894 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $74,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

