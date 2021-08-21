Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $66.16. 1,881,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,813. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,665 shares of company stock worth $26,779,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Kellogg by 115.3% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

