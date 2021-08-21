Key Financial Inc Has $28,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 620.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $1,564,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $788.18 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $805.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $729.01. The company has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

