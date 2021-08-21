KeyCorp Trims Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Target Price to $18.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ECVT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Ecovyst stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

