KeyCorp Weighs in on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

ATI stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

