Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $164.00 at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $162.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

KEYS stock opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

