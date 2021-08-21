Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 597,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $183.10. 112,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,638. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.65. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

