Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

