Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $98.73 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Kleros has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $98.73 million and $2.40 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00195686 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 613,169,757 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

