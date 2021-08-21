Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on KNRRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,480. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

