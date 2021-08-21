Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by Danske to Hold

Danske downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

