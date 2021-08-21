Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by Danske to Hold

Danske downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97.
Kojamo Oyj Company Profile
