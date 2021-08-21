KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Reaches $11.96 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $11.96 or 0.00024242 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $958.32 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00819220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00105406 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.