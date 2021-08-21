L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

