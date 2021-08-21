Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 115.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,844,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $306.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $307.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.96.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

