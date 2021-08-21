Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

