Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,157,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 172,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $50.77 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

