Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 296.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $157.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

