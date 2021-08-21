Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after acquiring an additional 415,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.