Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $647.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $652.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.