Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 757,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,723,889 shares.The stock last traded at $36.62 and had previously closed at $38.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

