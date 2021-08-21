Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $20,401,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.