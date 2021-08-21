Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 615 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 2,156,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,847,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,743,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,343,000 after purchasing an additional 520,448 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

