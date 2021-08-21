Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

