Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 168 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,089,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.52. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

