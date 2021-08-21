Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

