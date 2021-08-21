Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LWSOF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20. Lawson has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

