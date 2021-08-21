Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $5,977,253. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.